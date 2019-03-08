Search

Dubois stops Cojanu to claim European title

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Daniel Dubois (left) is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after beating Razvan Cojanu on Friday (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Daniel Dubois (left) is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after beating Razvan Cojanu on Friday (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Brent

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after stopping Razvan Cojanu at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night.

The pair met on a Frank Warren show at the iconic venue, with the 21-year-old winning in the second round.

Dubois started fast with stiff left jabs in the first round, before catching his Romanian rival with a cluster of blows in the second.

That forced Cojanu against the ropes and it was a right over the top from Duvois that did the damage, dropping the Romanian to the canvas and forcing referee Steve Gray to bring proceedings to an early end.

*Wembley lightweight Youssef Khoumari collected an eighth straight win with a points success over Latvia’s Aleksandrs Birkenbergs at York Hall on Saturday.

*Wembley middleweight Tee Dwyer had a winning debut at Watford’s Woodside Leisure Centre on Saturday, beating Karim Khan of Sheffield on points.

