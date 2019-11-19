Search

Boxing: Dubois set for December date

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 November 2019

Martin Bowers, Daniel Dubois, Caroline Dubois and Tony Bowers during a press conference at the BT Tower, London (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Martin Bowers, Daniel Dubois, Caroline Dubois and Tony Bowers during a press conference at the BT Tower, London (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois will face Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto for the vacant WBC Silver heavyweight title next month.

British and Commonwealth champion Dubois, 22, will put his WBO International title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on December 21 as the pair battle for a belt previously held by Dillian Whyte.

Dubois has 13 straight wins, with 12 knockouts, and Fujimoto has 21 wins - 13 inside the distance - and one defeat.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren said: "Daniel is a heavyweight of huge promise and the most talented of his age I have worked with in all my years in the sport."

The Queensberry bill will be live on BT Sport and feature Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson, in his third professional fight after appearing on reality TV show Love Island.

Fury trains at the Ricky Hatton gym in Manchester.

