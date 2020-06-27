Search

Advanced search

Boxing: Dubois-Joyce rearranged for October 24

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 27 June 2020

Daniel Dubois (left), Frank Warren (centre) and Joe Joyce during the press conference at BT Tower, London.

Daniel Dubois (left), Frank Warren (centre) and Joe Joyce during the press conference at BT Tower, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

The all-British showdown between unbeaten heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce has been rearranged for October 24 at the London O2 Arena.

The original contest on July 11 was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic but promoter Frank Warren is optimistic of the fight going ahead on the new date, potentially with some fans in attendance.

Warren said: “It will be a fight to remember. Everyone wants to see it. Lockdown has meant a delay, but we all want the fight to take place in October and we are hopeful that the government will give us the all clear.

You may also want to watch:

“What a position the winner will be in. They will be nailed on for a world title shot in 2021.”

Warren has already announced three shows at the BT Sport Studio behind closed doors, the first of which will be held on July 10 which is set to mark the resumption of professional boxing in this country.

British and Commonwealth champion Dubois – a former Dale Youth and Islington amateur – has won all 14 of his professional bouts, all but one inside the distance, while Joyce, a Rio 2016 silver medalist, boasts a 10-0 record, with nine stoppages.

Joyce said: “It was great news to get the new date so I can finally punch up Dubois.

“Now gyms are open for athletes I can kick on and just keep my focus on the new date, finally settling the score with Dubois and moving on to a world title fight.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Kingsbury fire: Father tells of family’s dramatic mid-night rescue by firefighters

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Woman dies following Northwick Park bedsit blaze

Three children and three adults were taken to hospital. Picture: @LondonFire

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Kingsbury fire: Father tells of family’s dramatic mid-night rescue by firefighters

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Woman dies following Northwick Park bedsit blaze

Three children and three adults were taken to hospital. Picture: @LondonFire

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss Warburton left frustrated by latest loss

A general view of the action between Charlton and QPR in front of cardboard cut outs of fans at The Valley

Championship: Charlton 1 QPR 0

Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley

Boxing: Dubois-Joyce rearranged for October 24

Daniel Dubois (left), Frank Warren (centre) and Joe Joyce during the press conference at BT Tower, London.

Great British middleweights to miss out on world titles

Tony Sibson, of Leicester

Quiz: Premier League hat-trick heroes

Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates completing the latest Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United