Dubois confident of British title success against Gorman

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Dubois should face the toughest fight of his career to date against Nathan Gorman at The O2 Arena on July 13 - but the 21-year-old thinks it will be one of the easiest.

The two young heavyweight hopes meet for the British title on a busy Frank Warren show in the capital later this summer.

Dubois, a former Dale Youth amateur, is unbeaten in 11 fights and is intent on inflicting a first defeat of Gorman's career.

"There has been a lot of talk, but I think Nathan is going to be my easiest fight so far," said Dubois, who does not see his training stints with Gorman three years ago as relevant.

"The GB squad with Nathan is all a blur and in the past; now I have got what it takes to deal with him and it will be easy. I'm here and I'll get the job done.

"To go in the record books as British champion is something else I'm chasing and it would be a step towards being at the top of the division."

Gorman, trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton is also confident about the outcome.

"Daniel thinks I'm his easiest opponent so far, but that's rubbish. I bring a lot more than all the other opponents he has fought," he said.

"We were on the GB squad for two years together and we did 200 or 300 rounds of sparring and I don't think I lost one. I think I will knock him out when we meet."