Dubois ready to make impact against Cojanu in first fight of year

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Brent

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois will fight for the first time this year when he competes on a Frank Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

The talented 21-year-old takes on Romania’s Razvan Cojanu, who Dubois was due to meet in December before a bout of flu for the Brit saw the fight postponed.

The heavyweight hope has won all nine of his professional fights to date, with eight of his victories coming by way of knockout.

*Wembley lightweight Youssef Khoumari will be looking for an eighth straight win on a Goodwin card at York Hall on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old takes on Latvia’s Aleksandrs Birkenbergs in his first fight of the calendar year.

Another Wembley boxer due for action on Saturday night is middleweight Tee Dwyer, who will make his debut in Watford on Saturday.

*Kingsbury super lightweight Jerome Campbell beat Jamie Quinn at York Hall last Saturday.

