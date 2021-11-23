News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR hoping players return for trip to Derby County

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:58 PM November 23, 2021
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (centre) looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (centre) looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to slowly see injured players return ahead of their clash with Derby County in the Championship. 

The R’s will make the long trip away to Pride Park in front of the Sky Sports Football cameras on Monday evening (November, 29) on the back of a home match against Huddersfield Town last night (Wednesday). 

Manager Mark Warburton was hopeful Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Moses Odubajo will be passed fit to feature either against the Terriers or even the Rams. 

Warburton said: “We’ll look at Moses, Andre and Lyndon and see how these boys are and make a decision.” 

Sam McCallum is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future as a result of a hamstring injury that he suffered. 

The R's will be hoping to keep a reasonably fit squad from now until the New Year as they look to remain among the front-runners in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

