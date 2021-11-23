QPR hoping players return for trip to Derby County
- Credit: PA
Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to slowly see injured players return ahead of their clash with Derby County in the Championship.
The R’s will make the long trip away to Pride Park in front of the Sky Sports Football cameras on Monday evening (November, 29) on the back of a home match against Huddersfield Town last night (Wednesday).
Manager Mark Warburton was hopeful Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Moses Odubajo will be passed fit to feature either against the Terriers or even the Rams.
Warburton said: “We’ll look at Moses, Andre and Lyndon and see how these boys are and make a decision.”
Sam McCallum is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future as a result of a hamstring injury that he suffered.
The R's will be hoping to keep a reasonably fit squad from now until the New Year as they look to remain among the front-runners in the Championship.
Most Read
- 1 Brent woman jailed for 'horrific' acid attack
- 2 From Adele's Hometown Glory to The Clash's London Calling: Here are the 25 greatest London songs ever released
- 3 Sharmake Mohamud: Next hearing set for quintet charged with murder
- 4 Revealed: Complaints made against the Met Police in 2020/21
- 5 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
- 6 Things to do in north London: Christmas markets, workshops and more this weekend
- 7 Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting
- 8 ULEZ anomaly at Wembley Ikea meaning no £12.50-a-day emission fee
- 9 Possible travel disruptions in north London this week
- 10 QPR hoping players return for trip to Derby County