Boxing round-up: Wahome pulls out of title fight with injury and Khoumari picks up win

Youssef Khoumari (pic Ziad Chaudry) Archant

Former IQ Neasden boxer Dennis Wahome has had to pull out of his English Super-Featherweight title fight with Liam Dillon due to a shoulder injury.

The bout was due to take place at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday for the vacant title, with Wahome having won all seven of his professional fights so far.

However, the fight could take place in May when Wahome has recovered from his injury.

Dillon boxed for the same title in his last fight against another former IQ boxer in Youssef Khoumari which ended in a draw after 10 rounds.

Khoumari was back in the ring last Saturday at the Dunstable Conference Centre where he beat Michael Isaac Carrero by TKO.

Carrero was on the deck in the first and second rounds before it was called off after two minutes and 34 seconds of the second round.

The Wembley boxer remains unbeaten in his 12 fights with 11 wins and one draw.

Hammersmith based boxer Dean Richardson retained his Southern Area Super-Welterweight title at York Hall against Konrad Stempkowski on Saturday.