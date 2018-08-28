DeGale set to announce next fight

Former Dale Youth amateur James DeGale (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Former Dale Youth amateur James DeGale is expected to announce his first fight of 2019 this week, with fellow Brit Chris Eubank Jr. his expected opponent.

The fight between the two British super middleweights is expected to take place at London’s Olympia on February 23.

Should the bout go ahead, it will mark a first return to the ring for the 2008 Olympic gold medallist since September.

In that fight, DeGale stopped Fidel Monterorrosa Munoz in the third round of their clash in California.

That took the 32-year-old’s record to 25 wins from 28 bouts, with two defeats and one draw in a pro career that now spans 10 years.

The proposed date for the fight against Eubank Jr. is just five days before the 10th anniversary of DeGale’s pro debut against Vepkhia Tchilaia in February 2009.

And a fitting way to mark the occasion would be for the ex-Dale Youth man to claim a victory over his British rival.