DeGale primed for test against British rival Eubank Jr.

Former Dale Youth amateur James DeGale (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Brent

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Dale Youth amateur James DeGale will fight for the first time in 2019 when he faces British super middleweight rival Chris Eubank Jr. at The O2 in London on Saturday.

The bout looks set to be a ‘make-or-break’ fight for both boxers as they aim to catapult themselves back into contention for world titles.

The contest will be just a second on British soil for DeGale in over four years, but he will hope it goes much better than his last.

Defending his IBF world title against unheralded American Caleb Truax at the Copper Box Arena in December 2017, DeGale was beaten on points.

The now 33-year-old went on to regain that belt from Truax in his next bout, before relinquishing the title last year.

The 2008 Olympic champion beat Colombia’s Fidel Monterrosa Munoz in his last bout in September and will look to follow that up with a win over British rival Eubank Jr in a bout to be shown live by ITV Box Office.