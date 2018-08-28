DeGale to face Eubank Jr in February

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr. will meet at The O2 on February 23 (pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Former Dale Youth amateur James DeGale will face British rival Chris Eubank Jr at The O2 on February 23.

Thursday’s announcement confirmed the non-title contest between former two-time IBF world super-middleweight champion DeGale and Eubank Jr, who was defeated by domestic rival George Groves last year.

The clash is the first of a new deal between ITV and Haymon Sports’ Premier Boxing Champions, with the show set to be aired on ITV Box Office.

DeGale, 32, said: “Really excited and looking forward to being back home to a fight of this magnitude.

“I believe Eubank doesn’t have the pedigree, the size and skill to beat me.

“Eubank is a decent fighter, but every time he has stepped up he has been found out. He has called my name for a long time, so now I’ve finally got my chance to zip his lips.”

After losing to Groves, Eubank Jr returned to the ring with victory over JJ McDonagh during September.

“DeGale is going to get the schooling of his career. A good old-fashioned hiding,” Eubank Jr, 29, said.