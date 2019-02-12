Search

DeGale’s career hangs in balance after defeat to Eubank Jr

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 February 2019

Ken Sellek

James DeGale was beaten on points by Chris Eubank Jr. at The O2 on Saturday night (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

James DeGale was beaten on points by Chris Eubank Jr. at The O2 on Saturday night (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Brent

Former Dale Youth amateur James DeGale’s career is seemingly hanging in the balance after a defeat to British rival Chris Eubank Jr. at The O2 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who won an Olympic gold medal at middleweight in 2008, was beaten on points in a bout for the IBO world super middleweight strap.

Prior to the bout, DeGale suggested that the loser of the all-British affair would be heading for retirement.

And after being outclassed by Eubank, it seems the former two-time IBF world super middleweight champion has a big decision to make.

If he does retire, the 33-year-old can reflect on being the first British Olympic champion to later go on to win a world title as a professional, though there were certainly some lows too, such as the defeats to George Groves and Caleb Truax..

And it seems like such a memorable career may have unfortunately ultimately come to a rather disappointing end.

