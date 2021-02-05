Manager Dean Brennan reveals why he choose to leave Wealdstone

Published: 12:32 PM February 5, 2021

Dean Brennan issues instructions from the touchline during his time as manager of Wealdstone - Credit: Adam Williams

Dean Brennan says he quit as Wealdstone manager because of tensions behind the scenes surrounding his contract and his relationship between the chairman and his assistant manager Stuart Maynard.

Brennan, who left the club this week, also says the Stones were lining up a possible replacement for him and that he was unhappy at not being given an improved contract after rejecting an approach from another club around eight weeks ago.

“My position became untenable, a very ambitious football club approached chairman to chairman and met my release clause. Everything was done through the front door and I was told by my chairman that I could speak to them,” Brennan said.

“I spoke to them and make that decision to stay loyal, within that period of conversation, the football club, Wealdstone, verbally offered me a new contract and it never come to fruition.

“I stayed loyal to my players, which is very important, especially as they stayed loyal to me as a lot of those players turned down big offers from other clubs.

“I felt that loyalty was very important and I wanted to stay loyal to the supporters. Things got difficult over the last few weeks when I heard another manager had been offered my job.”

The boss knows he has also lost a friend in Stuart Maynard who has worked with at numerous clubs over the years due to the situation.

“I’ve lost a friend, I was usher at his wedding, an 18 year if not longer friendship but that is life I can’t live someone else’s life. They make they’re own choices and that is up to them.

“That’s the way it goes, I move on with my life, and they’ve got to move on with their lives.”

But Brennan is already excited and raring to go if and when another job comes around.

“I’m chomping at the bit to get back in I have to be honest, I can’t wait to get back in, I've managed for the last 9 years and I think I've only been out a couple months within that time.

“I’m a football manager, I'm a coach, that’s what I want to do. I want to improve players. Wherever I go I want to create that togetherness as you have to create that to have success.

“I know there is no managerial vacancies at the moment, but in this business it can change very quick, so let’s see what happens.

“For now I'll have a nice time with my family.”

While he also revealed he was pushing for an extra training session a week to help improve the club’s fortunes in the National League.

“90 per cent of it is full-time, it’s relentless, I was trying to get an extra training session in an evening into the players. Mainly on a Monday night as we were doing a Zoom from home, but realistically we needed to get on the grass.

“If you’re going to Torquay on a Tuesday night there is nowhere you can go there unprepared. One or two of the part-time teams were training on a Monday night. Proper training and some of those manager’s are doing really well.

“I fought for that for a long time, financial we couldn’t do it, so it is what it is. What I would say is on the positive we were competitive in every game.

“We were hard to play against and looking to score goals. The players gave everything and at no stage did they ever give in and we should be proud of that.”