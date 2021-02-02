Dean Brennan steps down from his role as manager of Wealdstone
Dean Brennan steps down as manager of Wealdstone, it has been announced by the club.
Brennan was in his second season with the Stones having won the National League South title last year and starting the new season brightly.
He leaves the club 18th in the National League and on a run four league games without a win much to the misery of the faithful Wealdstone supporters.
Assistant manager Stuart Maynard will take charge of the side in the FA Trophy clash with Darlington on Saturday.
In a statement the club said: “We wish to place on record our thanks for everything Dean has achieved in his time at the club and wish him every success in the future.”
This come off the back of a number of loan signings this week. More to follow tomorrow.
