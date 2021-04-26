David Adeleye critical of performance despite remaining undefeated

Published: 8:12 AM April 26, 2021

David Adeleye in action against Kamil Sokolowski at York Hall, in Bethnal Green - Credit: Stephen Dunkley (Round 'N' Bout Media) for Frank Warren Queensberry'

Ladbroke Grove heavyweight prospect 'Big D' David Adeleye came through an intense six rounder on Saturday against Kamil Sokolowski at York Hall

The 24-year-old former Dale Youth ABC rep clinched a narrow 58-57 points decision on referee Marcus McDonald's scorecard to take his 100% record to six.

Adeleye, who is promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, was not afraid to express his thoughts during his post fight interview on BT Sport.

"I'm not happy," he said. "I'm not going to lie to you. But like my coach Frank Greaves said its valuable and priceless rounds, you can't buy those sort of rounds.

"I'll do it in the gym no problem but it's different under those lights."

The big punching former ABA Junior and Senior Novices champion was very open about his tactics during the bout. Despite rattling the game 34-fight experienced Devon-based Pole Sokolowski in the final round he admits he should have launched his big attacks earlier.

"I didn't use my jab enough," he said. "I knew he was coming forward so I was just sitting on the back foot, sitting on the ropes, waiting for him to come forward then tee him off. My coach said he's a seasoned journeyman. There's certain things don't work against them but I thought I'll sit on the back foot while I'll put the pressure on and let him come into those shots.

"I caught him in the last round but I should have thrown those shots earlier then it would have been a different story.

"It's a learning fight yes but I think I'm one of the best heavyweights in the country so I should be disappointed with that. I'll go back to the drawing board and learn again. I'm a student of the game and I'm further learning. In the next fight you'll see something different."

The ambitious Adeleye hopes to follow the footsteps of Finchley ABC-trained Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who he has sparred with on many occasions, to world heavyweight title glory and has made his future intentions known to Frank Warren.

Before Saturday's bout Adeleye has already pencilled in the heavyweight rivals he wants to face and has called out Dave Allen and Nathan Gorman.

And the big punching former ABA Junior and Senior Notices champion believes despite having only a limited amount of professional ring time experience he is pretty confident he can beat both experienced boxers Allen and Gorman.

Doncaster-based Allen, 29, a two-time Commonwealth title challenger, is returning to boxing following a short retirement. Gorman, 24, from Nantwich and the cousin of Tyson Fury, is closing in on a second British title shot after suffering his only career defeat against Greenwich's Daniel Dubois back in July 2019.