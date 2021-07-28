Ladbroke Grove boxer David Adeleye hopes latest victory answers critics

Published: 10:06 AM July 28, 2021

Ladbroke Grove heavyweight prospect ‘Big D’ David Adeleye hopes his victory over Mladen Manev on Saturday at the SSE Arena, Wembley will give his critics plenty to ponder.

The 24-year-old, who is managed by Islington-born Hall Of Fame promoter Frank Warren, advanced to seven straight successes after an improved display and stopping the Bulgarian journeyman in four rounds.

Manev visited the canvas for the second time with a left hook to the body however referee Ian John Lewis saw enough and halted the contest in 1:56 of fourth round.

“I just wanted to go out there and be myself,” said Adeleye. “That was more like me and we’re getting the ball rolling

“I hit him (Manev) with the uppercut and I cut his eye. I can see he was hurt. Credit to him, he was a tough opponent but I knew I hit hard enough to stop him, that’s just facts.

“I was going to stop him anyway, I’m not to be cocky or arrogant, I just believe in myself, some people don’t like it, some people do, it’s the game I’m in. I’m not really in it to be liked. I’ve got a lot of supporters so credit to them, so I do really appreciate them.

Adeleye endured so much criticism from his last performance, a sluggish six-round points display against Poland’s tough-teak Kamil Sokolowski in April at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

But the Wolverhampton University Business management degree graduate hit back, saying: “My last performance was an anomaly.

“My cornerman said it, everyone said it. It’s not me, I wouldn’t be who I am.

"I knew it wasn’t me. I went back and I looked at it, and I kicked myself but I said you know what I’ve got so many fights ahead of me so I got to kind of prove myself so a lot of them and they’ll will see the real me.

“I see people talking and what they’ll saying beforehand. I’m seeing people that usually stop and speak to me but after that performance they’re thinking we don’t want to speak to him.

"But as soon I stop the fight then everyone’s going after me again, that’s the game we’re in.”