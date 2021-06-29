Darren Linden joins Wealdstone executive board
Wealdstone have announced the addition of Darren Linden to the club's executive board.
Darren is a lifelong Stones fan, attending his first game at Lower Mead in 1982 aged nine.
Away from football, he has been leading large scale digital transformation for over 20 years and is currently a director and board member at Tecknuovo, technology consulting firm.
Prior to this he held senior leadership roles at AOL, T-Mobile and O2 and was previously a director at Sky TV and Barclays.
In 2018, he was shortlisted for Transformation Leader of the Year at the UK Tech Leaders Awards and spent a few years as CTO and a board member at change consultancy Sullivan & Stanley, who won Small Business of the Year in 2019.
He founded Hertfordshire grass roots club Bushey & Oxhey FC where he was Chairman for 10 years, winning Hertfordshire FA Charter Standard Club of the Year in 2014.
