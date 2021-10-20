Dan Wishart and Danny Parish depart Wealdstone for pastures new

Published: 4:41 PM October 20, 2021

Dan Wishart of Wealdstone on the ball at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone pair Dan Wishart and Danny Parish have both left the Stones and subject to FA and National League approval are set to join clubs in the National League South.

Both players signed at the beginning of our National League journey last season, with Wishart joining the Stones from Maidstone United and Parish joining from Maldon & Tiptree.

Wishart made a total of 21 appearances over the last two seasons, with his final appearance coming in our away defeat to Torquay United this month.

Wealdstone striker Danny Parish on the ball (Pic: Jon Taffel) - Credit: Archant

Forward Parish joined the Stones after being part of the Jammers heroic FA Cup run in 2019/20 and scored a total of seven times in 29 appearances at the Stones, including a hat-trick in his full Stones debut away to King's Lynn Town last season.

His final appearance came against Solihull Moors last season, with an injury hit pre-season stunting his campaign so far, including an injury picked up whilst on loan at Billericay.