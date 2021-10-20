News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Dan Wishart and Danny Parish depart Wealdstone for pastures new

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:41 PM October 20, 2021   
Dan Wishart of Wealdstone on the ball at King's Lynn Town

Dan Wishart of Wealdstone on the ball at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone pair Dan Wishart and Danny Parish have both left the Stones and subject to FA and National League approval are set to join clubs in the National League South.

Both players signed at the beginning of our National League journey last season, with Wishart joining the Stones from Maidstone United and Parish joining from Maldon & Tiptree.

Wishart made a total of 21 appearances over the last two seasons, with his final appearance coming in our away defeat to Torquay United this month.

Wealdstone striker Danny Parish on the ball (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone striker Danny Parish on the ball (Pic: Jon Taffel) - Credit: Archant

Forward Parish joined the Stones after being part of the Jammers heroic FA Cup run in 2019/20 and scored a total of seven times in 29 appearances at the Stones, including a hat-trick in his full Stones debut away to King's Lynn Town last season.

His final appearance came against Solihull Moors last season, with an injury hit pre-season stunting his campaign so far, including an injury picked up whilst on loan at Billericay.

You may also want to watch:

Non-League Football
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Video

Wembley pensioner, 71, off to university with EuroMillions win

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Star is opening: L-r Head chef Erold Cazeneuve, owner Niamh McBride and general manager Ramiz Semic

Food and Drink

Tapas restaurant The Star opens in Willesden Green with free parties

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Stock image of traffic in London.

Air quality

TfL told to introduce 'pay per mile' charge to motorists

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Ainscough

Man admits killing Kilburn waiter to end his days 'banged up'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon