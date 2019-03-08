Dale Youth’s O’Meara reaches national final

Dale Youth amateur John O'Meara goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing) Archant

The latest boxing news from Brent

Dale Youth amateur John O’Mears is through to the final of 56kg category of the England Boxing Elite Championships.

O’Meara reached the final after getting the better of Hoddesdon rival Nico Leivars in the last four.

That success followed a split-decision success against Jack Harrison of Gemina in the quarter-finals.

O’Meara delivered two strong displays in the previous rounds and will look to follow that up with another impressive performance in the final in Liverpool on Saturday.

Standing between the 19-year-old and the national title is Bury’s Ibrahim Nadeem, a previous national champion.

Both O’Meara and Nadeem are sure to be giving it their all in what looks set to be an exciting bout at 56kg this weekend.

Stonebridge’s Andrei Dascalu, meanwhile, saw his quest for national glory end in the quarter-finals against middleweight rival Jimmy Tyers.

Dascalu had won the middleweight crown at London level earlier in the year, but lost by split decision against his East Durham foe.