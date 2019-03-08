Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dale Youth’s O’Meara reaches national final

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Dale Youth amateur John O'Meara goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Dale Youth amateur John O'Meara goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Brent

Dale Youth amateur John O’Mears is through to the final of 56kg category of the England Boxing Elite Championships.

O’Meara reached the final after getting the better of Hoddesdon rival Nico Leivars in the last four.

That success followed a split-decision success against Jack Harrison of Gemina in the quarter-finals.

O’Meara delivered two strong displays in the previous rounds and will look to follow that up with another impressive performance in the final in Liverpool on Saturday.

Standing between the 19-year-old and the national title is Bury’s Ibrahim Nadeem, a previous national champion.

Both O’Meara and Nadeem are sure to be giving it their all in what looks set to be an exciting bout at 56kg this weekend.

Stonebridge’s Andrei Dascalu, meanwhile, saw his quest for national glory end in the quarter-finals against middleweight rival Jimmy Tyers.

Dascalu had won the middleweight crown at London level earlier in the year, but lost by split decision against his East Durham foe.

Most Read

Police investigating teen stabbing in Kingsbury

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Contentious Carlton and Granville plans in South Kilburn sent ‘back to cabinet’

Brent Council's Public Realm scrutiny committee. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Josh Hanson death: Shane O’Brien extradited and charged with Kingsbury man’s murder ahead of Old Bailey appearance

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Raheem Sterling buys 550 tickets for pupils at his former Wembley school to watch Man City’s FA semi-final match

Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Harlesden great-great grandmother’s belongings vanish after paying businessman £5,000 for a container never shipped

Mildred Ross paid for a shipping container in 2013 that never set sail. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Police investigating teen stabbing in Kingsbury

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Contentious Carlton and Granville plans in South Kilburn sent ‘back to cabinet’

Brent Council's Public Realm scrutiny committee. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Josh Hanson death: Shane O’Brien extradited and charged with Kingsbury man’s murder ahead of Old Bailey appearance

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Raheem Sterling buys 550 tickets for pupils at his former Wembley school to watch Man City’s FA semi-final match

Raheem Sterling. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Harlesden great-great grandmother’s belongings vanish after paying businessman £5,000 for a container never shipped

Mildred Ross paid for a shipping container in 2013 that never set sail. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Dale Youth’s O’Meara reaches national final

Dale Youth amateur John O'Meara goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Ex-Hooks man Egbunike beats Edagha to earn third straight win

Powerday Hooks ABC boxer Obi Egbunike celebrates winning his professional debut

Hendon end term with big win at Barnet

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Contentious Carlton and Granville plans in South Kilburn sent ‘back to cabinet’

Brent Council's Public Realm scrutiny committee. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Police investigating teen stabbing in Kingsbury

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists