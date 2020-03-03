Dale Youth amateurs take part in London Cadet tournament
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 March 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Two Dale Youth amateurs took part in the London Cadet tournament held at the Roundhouse in Dagenham on Saturday.
In a hard-fought bout at 57kg weight, Edward Ward used his southpaw right jab effectively to outpoint Islington's Kyron Hughes on a split decision by a score of 3-2.
Meanwhile, in the other cadet bout, Oscar Spencer-Gitters came up against a big puncher in White Hart Lane's Jamie Hall.
The fight was called off by the referee in round two after Spencer-Gitters was given two standing eight counts with Hall claiming victory.