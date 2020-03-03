Search

Advanced search

Dale Youth amateurs take part in London Cadet tournament

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 March 2020

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Two Dale Youth amateurs took part in the London Cadet tournament held at the Roundhouse in Dagenham on Saturday.

In a hard-fought bout at 57kg weight, Edward Ward used his southpaw right jab effectively to outpoint Islington's Kyron Hughes on a split decision by a score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, in the other cadet bout, Oscar Spencer-Gitters came up against a big puncher in White Hart Lane's Jamie Hall.

The fight was called off by the referee in round two after Spencer-Gitters was given two standing eight counts with Hall claiming victory.

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Track Academy athletes show best form at Indoor Championships

Track Academy athletes at the English Indoor Championships

Brennan praises defensive effort in draw with Dartford

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams)

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Woman knocked down by police car in Harlesden has no ‘life-threatening or life-changing’ injuries

A woman was knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call. Picture: Met Police

Dale Youth amateurs take part in London Cadet tournament

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24