Dale Youth amateurs take part in London Cadet tournament

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Two Dale Youth amateurs took part in the London Cadet tournament held at the Roundhouse in Dagenham on Saturday.

In a hard-fought bout at 57kg weight, Edward Ward used his southpaw right jab effectively to outpoint Islington's Kyron Hughes on a split decision by a score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, in the other cadet bout, Oscar Spencer-Gitters came up against a big puncher in White Hart Lane's Jamie Hall.

The fight was called off by the referee in round two after Spencer-Gitters was given two standing eight counts with Hall claiming victory.