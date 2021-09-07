Wealdstone disappointed to only draw with league leaders Dagenham
Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard revealed his squad were ‘disappointed’ to only pick up one point against current leaders Dagenham & Redbridge.
Honours finished even between National League rivals Dagenham and Wealdstone as they drew 2-2 at Victoria Road on Saturday.
The Stones twice led through Josh Umerah and Dennon Lewis but the goals were cancelled out by Daggers Paul McCallum and George Saunders.
“Dagenham away was a really good point for us, but a little disappointing, and the group was disappointed after to come away without all three points,” Maynard said.
“It’s not so much that we deserved three points, it was that we led twice, and quite late on so that makes you disappointed even though a point overall was a fair result as it was an even game.
“It was also a good advert for the National League as it was a very high standard game.”
Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon was full of praise for the way the Stones play football and Maynard reiterated they have a philosophy that they continue to improve on as well.
“We’ve got our philosophy, we’ll stick with it and keep working on it, it’s a process and ours will take longer than other clubs because of the contact time that we have with them.
“Each game we play, we feel as a squad and as a group the understanding of the way we want to play is improving game by game, so it’s like extended training sessions and learning on the job within the games.
“I’m really happy with the performance levels, obviously we want more points on the board, but we’re happy with where we’re sitting at the minute.”
The boss also feels although they’ve only managed two points from the opening four fixtures that it’s been a positive start.
“I believe we probably deserve more from the defeats than we actually got, Woking we started very slow and conceded two goals from a run from midfield which we worked on, which was frustrating.
“Chesterfield away we conceded another sloppy goal early doors and then you give yourselves a little bit of an uphill battle, but we controlled that game for large periods, without really creating too many opportunities.
“The performance levels in all of the games have been really high. We’ve said to the group if we can keep the performance levels at this standard then the results and win will come. It’s about keeping that belief now.”