Dagenham will be one of front-runners, says Wealdstone boss Maynard

Published: 4:00 PM August 31, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard believes Dagenham & Redbridge will be battling it out towards the top of the National League this season.

The Stones will make the trip across London to face Daryl McMahon’s Daggers at Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to build on their draw with Southend United.

They currently sit top of the league table after three matches and Maynard knows full well how good a side they will be coming up against.

“I think Daryl has done an incredible job there, they had a slow start to the season last year, and they found their form and changed to a 3-5-2,” Maynard said.

“They signed Mauro (Vilhete), he came in and he’s a top player, they’ve got top players all over the pitch and I think they’re going to be right in the mix this season I really do.

You may also want to watch:

“I think they’re going to be up there with the big boys, so it’s going to be a really tough game, and it’s a tough place to go Dagenham.”

Wealdstone picked up their first point of the season - at the third time of asking - comfortably holding Phil Brown's full-time Shrimpers, on Bank Holiday Monday.

“We’re up and running now, I don’t think our performance levels are where it’s been in the last two games, but in football when you perform to a high level you don’t always get what you deserve,” Maynard said.

Wealdstone in action against Southend United in the National League - Credit: Jon Taffel

“I definitely think we deserved a point and at the end with the long throws coming into the box I think we just needed a little bit of luck then we could have maybe nicked all three points.

“The biggest thing this season that we’ve seen today (Monday) and in the last two games we’ve totally dominated possession whereas today we’ve showed real grit and determination to grind it out. We’ve competed with them physically and we had to.

“They set up, pressed us high, so we couldn’t get any fluency and that’s credit to them. We expect that, these teams research you properly, they’re a massive club Southend.

“I thought we showed a different side to our game, which we’re going to need, we can’t just be one dimensional.”

The Stones saw 2,151 fans turn out for the clash with Southend United.

“It’s great, the fans were unbelievable, and it was good for the away support to be packed," Maynard said. "There was good banter between them.

“Our fans were outstanding, they were loud and that’s what we need, we need to make this a fortress. If you look at today it’s one step towards that.”