Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricklewood Boxing Show host final dinner show of season

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 May 2019

(From left) Cllr Dickson, Cllr Ezeajughi, Rob Buick and Mrs Ezeajughi (pic: Cricklewood BC)

(From left) Cllr Dickson, Cllr Ezeajughi, Rob Buick and Mrs Ezeajughi (pic: Cricklewood BC)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Cricklewood Boxing Club

Cricklewood Boxing Club brought the curtain down on the 2018/19 season with their final dinner show of the year last weekend.

Plenty of talented Cricklewood boxers featured on the card, with a whole load of home success to boot.

You may also want to watch:

The event was well attended, with some very important people among the crowd at the Clayton Crown Hotel.

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, the new Lord Mayor of Brent, was among those present, as was Cllr Liz Dickson.

The evening was also a celebratory night for Cricklewood having received a grant from Brent Council thanks to the hard work of Cllr Dickson.

The club will be opening a new gym in the summer to mark the start of a new era for all at Cricklewood.

And they will hope the new facilities continues Cricklewood's fine success as the club aim to continue unearthing the stars of tomorrow after finishing the 2018/19 term in style.

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Cricklewood Boxing Show host final dinner show of season

(From left) Cllr Dickson, Cllr Ezeajughi, Rob Buick and Mrs Ezeajughi (pic: Cricklewood BC)

Kher expects another tough test for Acton at North London

Acton leave the pitch following their victory at Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Disabled ex-prisoner fears he’ll die before he can find suitable home

Seth Thacker, who lives by the side of the North Circular Road. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Hendon and Harrow to remain in Evo-Stik South Premier South

Hendon and Harrow Borough are set to do battle in the Evo-Stik South Premier South again next season (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Helm happy with how body has coped with Middlesex’s recent packed run of games

Middlesex's Tom Helm (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists