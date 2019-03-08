Cricklewood Boxing Show host final dinner show of season

Cllr Dickson, Cllr Ezeajughi, Rob Buick and Mrs Ezeajughi

Cricklewood Boxing Club brought the curtain down on the 2018/19 season with their final dinner show of the year last weekend.

Plenty of talented Cricklewood boxers featured on the card, with a whole load of home success to boot.

The event was well attended, with some very important people among the crowd at the Clayton Crown Hotel.

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, the new Lord Mayor of Brent, was among those present, as was Cllr Liz Dickson.

The evening was also a celebratory night for Cricklewood having received a grant from Brent Council thanks to the hard work of Cllr Dickson.

The club will be opening a new gym in the summer to mark the start of a new era for all at Cricklewood.

And they will hope the new facilities continues Cricklewood's fine success as the club aim to continue unearthing the stars of tomorrow after finishing the 2018/19 term in style.