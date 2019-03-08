Wilson happy with Shepherds Bush's display in defeat at Richmond

Bromyard Avenue side gave spirited display in two-wicket defeat to defending champions on Saturday

Andrew Wilson says he was proud of Shepherds Bush's efforts at defending Middlesex County Premier Division champions Richmond, despite losing by two wickets on Saturday.

The Bromyard Avenue side were all out for 213 after being put into bat, with Alex Blofield (80) and Jack Brydon (54) both passing 50.

James Kidson (3-54) and Samuel Howell (3-57) then took three wickets apiece to check Richmond's reply, but the hosts completed their chase in the 41st over.

The defeat was a first of the league season for Bush, but there were plenty of positives for skipper Wilson to take from the match against the reigning champions.

"It was a really good game of cricket," said Wilson. "Jack's half-century got us off to a good start, but we had to rebuild after losing a few quick wickets.

"A few players stuck in there against a patient and economic bowling attack, but Alex was the standout with a great knock on his first game back for us.

"Alex manoeuvred the field well and pressed on the accelerator towards the end of his innings.

"We thought we were potentially a little bit below-par, but with a wicket offering a bit to the bowler, we were confident that we would be in the game if we bowled in the right areas.

"Sam got us off to an excellent start with the new ball by taking two wickets in two balls, but Richmond took the game away from us with an attacking rebuild after that.

"It was really encouraging to watch the team keep believing and working hard until eventually we were rewarded with a breakthrough.

"We fought incredibly well to turn the game back around again, taking four quick wickets.

"The game was right in the balance, but Richmond's lower order batted very sensibly to take them over the line."