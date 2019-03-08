Bush skipper Wilson excited to get season underway with match at home to Stanmore

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC) Archant

Bromyard Avenue side get their league campaign underway on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Wilson believes Shepherds Bush have enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign ahead of starting their Middlesex County Premier Division season at home to Stanmore on Saturday, writes Ned Keating.

The Bromyard Avenue outfit get their league campaign underway this weekend and will be looking to get off to a flyer against Stanmore.

Bush have been keeping themselves busy ahead of that opening fixture with a series of pre-season matches.

And skipper Wilson believes those pre-season games have put the Bromyard Avenue side in a strong position ahead of the beginning of the new league term.

"The start to a league season is always exciting and we are feeling well prepared having spent some valuable time in the middle with some runs and wickets under the belts of all players," he said.

As for opponents Stanmore, Bush will play host to the side who won promotion last term after clinching the Division Two title.

You may also want to watch:

It was an immediate return to the top flight for Stanmore, who were relegated from the league in 2017 after finishing bottom of the table.

And Bush skipper Wilson is pleased Stanmore are back in the Premier Division and is looking forward to renewing a friendly rivalry this weekend.

"Stanmore clearly had an excellent season last year and its good to see them back in the Premier Division," he added.

"We've played a lot of cricket against each other over the last few seasons with results going both ways.

"We always have a well-fought game and it seems that the core of players on both sides have stayed pretty similar which will make for what I'd imagine to be another good game played in good spirit."

Bush's final warm-up game ahead of the new season saw them visit Surrey-based Spencer in a rain-affected match on Saturday.

The Bromyard Avenue side were at least able to get plenty of practice with the bat as an unbeaten 159 off 127 deliveries from Jon Wheatling saw them close on 304-6.

Though Samuel Howell took two early wickets, the weather brought the game to an early close with Spencer 41-2 in reply.

Bush will hope that display has given them a boost ahead of their opening league game of the season against Stanmore.