Wilson expects another close game for Bush against Finchley

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 May 2019

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Archant

Bromyard Avenue side lost by three wickets at Richmond last weekend

Andrew Wilson believes Shepherds Bush's home game against Finchley in the Middlesex County Premier Division on Saturday will be decided by fine margins.

The Bromyard Avenue outfit will hope for a success in their third league game of the year, having won one and lost the other so far.

Just 18 points split Bush and Finchley in the final league standings last season, with Saturday's hosts finishing above their rivals.

And skipper Wilson expects things to be close on the pitch on Saturday with both the Bromyard Avenue side and Finchley giving it their all in a quest for a victory.

"We finished very close in the league standings last year so I expect a well-fought and close game with both sides beating each other once last year," said Wilson.

Bush face Finchley a week on from a strong performance in a three-wicket loss at reigning champions Richmond.

Bush were put into bat after losing the toss and were all out for 213 with Alex Blofield (80) and Jack Brydon (54) both notching half-centuries.

Richmond, though, completed their chase inside 41 overs despite James Kidson (3-54) and Samuel Howell (3-57) taking three wickets apiece for the Bromyard Avenue side.

But even though they suffered a defeat, Wilson admits it was a pleasing display from Bush away to last season's title winners.

"It was a really spirited performance from us on a day where we seemed to lack a little bit of luck," he added.

"Hats off to a strong Richmond though who I thought bowled excellently."

