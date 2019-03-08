Wilson knows Shepherds Bush face tough task at champions Richmond

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bromyard Avenue side won by 55 runs against Stanmore last Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Wilson knows Shepherds Bush face a tough task on Saturday when they head for defending Middlesex County Premier Division champions Richmond.

The Bromyard Avenue hit the road for the first time in the league season this weekend and could not have asked for a harder assignment.

Richmond were unbeaten at home in the league last term, with the only fixture they did not win an abandoned match against Finchley last May.

This weekend sees Bush aim to become the first team to win at Richmond in the league since June 2017.

And though skipper Wilson is aware the odds are stacked against them, he revealed the Bromyard Avenue outfit will head for Richmond in good spirits.

"The away game against Richmond is always a challenging fixture, but we head there with good confidence after some good early season performances," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Bush opened their league campaign last Saturday with a 55-run success at recently-promoted Stanmore.

After being put into bat and losing opener Jack Brydon to a golden duck, half-centuries from Tom Cox (50) and Jon Whealing (81) helped the Bromyard Avenue side close on 218-9.

Matt Wookey then impressed with the ball for Bush, taking 4-25 to help dismiss Stanmore for just 163 in reply.

The Bromyard Avenue side triumphed in their opening league fixture for the second season in succession and Wilson was pleased to start another new term the right way.

"It was a really encouraging and spirited performance from the side who I felt displayed a really professional temperament towards the game," he added.

"It was also encouraging to see stand out performances from a few of the new faces in the squad."

The new was not as good on Sunday, however, as Bush lost by 34 runs at Ealing in the National Club Championship.

After being put into the field, Kaurab Akhter took 3-23 as the Bromyard Avenye side dismissed their hosts for just 96.

Bush also struggled with the bat and were all out for 62.