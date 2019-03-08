South Hampstead remain top after Headstone victory

South Hampstead sealed a comfortable 100 run victory over Headstone Manor to remain top of the Middlesex Championship Division One table.

Headstone Manor won the toss and elected to bowl first on a green looking pitch which looked like it would assist the seamers early doors.

SH got of to an excellent start, openers Rizwan Mohammed (52) and Felix Walker (44) set the platform scoring at a brisk rate putting on a 94 partnership before Walker skewed one to point of the oppositions left arm overseas spinner.

The in-form Ruhan Tirmizi (15) got a debatable LBW decision and Collin Clarke (12) was bowled playing a loose shot, Jerus Reemaul (2) and Dishen Patel (2) fell shortly after.

SH were in a bit of trouble at the score at 152-6 in 34 overs, however skipper Nish Patel (57) and Bilal Akram (27 not out) put on a 70 run partnership for the seventh wicket before being bowled out for 232 in 46 overs.

Headstone got off to the worst possible start in their run chase 27-5.

Disciplined bowling from Bilal Akram (3-17) and youngster Alber Choudhry (5-31) set the tone early doors, bowling with great accuracy and control.

The lower order of HM came in with the intent to play for the draw, which they did manage to do well for a period of time after drinks.

However the return of youngster Alber, cleaned up the tail in his second spell to ensure we bowled out the opposition and take all 10 points in this final time game. HM were eventually bowled out for 132 in 42.2 overs.

Captain Nish Patel said: "Another magnificent victory by SH in this away fixture.

"I'm very happy we have won every game away from home this season, and how all the guys are playing together and taking responsibility in their performances to ensure we win week in week out.

"We remain top of the league on 115 points and this weekend we have another away fixture to Tower Hamlets, we hope to carry on in the same manner and keep winning as we have been doing for the remainder of the season."