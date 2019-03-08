Search

South Hampstead continue impressive form against Alexandra Park

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 July 2019

Cricket equipment is left on a bench

Cricket equipment is left on a bench

Archant

South Hampstead secured a six wicket victory over Alexandra Park to remain top of the league table on the weekend.

Skipper Nish Patel won the toss, and without a doubt elected to bowl first on a damp looking pitch.

SH got of to a terrific start, left arm swing bowler Bilal Akram (2-38) set the tone by taking two wickets in the very first over of the game - snicking APs opening batsman to the keeper and the other to first slip.

Also 16-year-old left arm fast bowler Muz Muafey (4-25) bowled with very good control and pace, troubling the AP batman early doors and also cleaning up the lower order in his second spell as he did in the previous game.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 102 in 42 overs, in difficult conditions to bat with the bowling swinging around.

Captain Patel said: "I must give credit to all my bowlers, who week in week out do a magnificent job bowling teams out for less than 150 regularly."

The hosts comfortably chased down APs with only four down in 18 overs with Ruhan Tirmizi (37 not out) seeing us home.

"The conditions were favourable to bat on second time as the wicket dried out, it definitely was a crucial toss to win, it was an excellent victory by SH in this home fixture.

"I'm very happy how all the guys are playing and how we are consistently winning games this year, the hard training sessions have been paying off and we continue to carry on till the end of this season in this manner.

"We were also ecstatic to see ourselves top of the league with a 4 point gap due to Kenton losing to Stoke Newington.

"This weekend we have a top of the league clash away to Kenton, a pivotal game for both teams which could determine our seasons - we hope to carry on in the same manner and keep winning as we have been doing."

South Hampstead remain top of the Middlesex Championship Division One by four points and will now travel away to second-place Kenton this weekend.

