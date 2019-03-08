Search

Shepherds Bush take on bottom club Harrow St Marys after Teddington loss

PUBLISHED: 12:58 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 08 August 2019

Shepherds Bush face bottom club Harrow St Marys (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Shepherds Bush face bottom club Harrow St Marys (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shepherds Bush will look to bounce back with a win against bottom side Harrow St Marys on Saturday in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division.

The Bush were beaten by Teddington last weekend as they struggled to get near their opponents' 292-5 and were bowled out for 197.

Teddington captain Nick Pryde opened with a score of 111 to help his side to victory before Ben Williams and Ben Trevor-Jones added 74 and 42 respectively as they declared after 60 overs.

But Shepherds Bush responded well as Middlesex youngster Max Holden opened with 98, before three quick wickets fell to leave their opponents in a strong position.

Number five batsman Alex Blofield entered to hit 58 but it was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat.

Shepherds Bush now sit in seventh place, 35 above their upcoming opponents but 25 off Ealing in first.

Harrow St Marys were beaten by Richmond in their last game.

