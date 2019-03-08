Consistency the key for Shepherds Bush skipper Wilson ahead of new season

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC) Archant

Shepeherds Bush captain Andrew Wilson previews the new Middlesex County Premier Division season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Wilson knows consistency is the key if Shepherds Bush want to be successful in the Middlesex County Premier Division this season.

The Bromyard Avenue outfit finished fifth in the top flight last season, though ended some 83 points adrift of champions Richmond.

Bush struggled to generate a good run of form last season, only winning back-to-back matches on two occasions.

That is something skipper Wilson is aware will have to change for the Bromyard Avenue side if they are to be successful this term.

And the Bush captain is also keen to learn from last season as his team aim to improve on their fifth-place finish.

“We had a year which included big highs and a few grounding lessons,” said Wilson.

“Consistency is something we talk about until the cows come home, but it feels like its starting to get there. An unchanged core of senior players certainly helps also.

You may also want to watch:

“It's been a few blips in consistency that have stopped us contending at the top of the table despite doing so on the pitch.

“I think all the players are growing into their roles, which is also immensely satisfying to see.”

Bush will be without both Robbie Watts and Ed Price this season after the pair departed, but an influx of players over the winter has been a positive.

And Wilson is also anticipating big things from a young player who has remained with the Bromyard Avenue outfit over the close season.

“Last year was a breakthrough season for Idris Otto-Mian, he added.

“At just 16, he was brilliant with the bat last season and his match-winning 80 against Ealing was superb.

“Idris' game comes on leaps and bounds every year and it's great to watch him do well as part of the Warwickshire development squads.

“There can't be many 16-year-olds doing what he does in the county.

“It's a shame to lose established Bushmen like Robbie and Ed, who have performed well for us over the last few years, but it will give good opportunity to demonstrate our excellent strength in depth.”

Wilson will hope Otto-Mian can perform well regularly as Bush on the whole strive for greater consistency this term.