Shepherds Bush take on league leaders Ealing after Teddington win

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 August 2019

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Archant

Shepherds Bush take on Middlesex League Premier Division leaders Ealing on Saturday and will be looking for a repeat performance from their most recent result.

The Bush prevailed against Teddington on Saturday by 73 runs, reaching 156 all out before bowling their opponents out for just 83 after 34 overs.

They were put into bat after losing the toss, with Tom Pigott and Jack Taylor hitting 11 and 13 respectively before Josh O'Brien entered at number five to score a vital 59 for his side.

Kaurab Akhter added another 32, before Adam Wadsworth (5-35) then took three straight wickets for the Bush as Teddington opener Edward Wright hit 24.

But the rest of the Teddington batsmen failed to better Wright's score as Akhter took the final three wickets to secure the win for his side.

They now sit fifth in the table after the victory, but face an Ealing side who are 23 points above them.

