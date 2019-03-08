Shepherds Bush captain wants to take confident mentality into game against Twickenham

Shepherds Bush captain Andrew Wilson is hoping his side put their previous form away at Twickenham behind them this Saturday.

The Bush have not always had success when travelling to take on the club but go into the game off the back of a win against Hampstead.

Wilson's side bowled their opponents out for 244 on and completed the chase thanks to a strong batting performance.

The captain was encouraged by the performance and hopes to replicate the display this weekend.

"Twickenham has not always been the best ground for us over the years, so I'm hoping we can re-write that on the weekend" he said.

"It was really encouraging to watch us chase down Hampstead's total in this manner.

"I'm hoping we can take that mentality with us to Twickenham next week as well as for the second half of the season."

Shepherds Bush fielded first on Saturday after losing the toss and got off to a solid start with Adam Wadsworth and Tom Forsdike striking early, leaving the score on 17-2.

However a good counter from Callum Jackson (35) and Sam Evison (54) got Hampstead back into the game, with Rob Keen and Ben Frazer also hitting 35 and 32 respectively.

Some fine bowling from James Kidson and Alex Blofield, who took four wickets each, helped their side bowl Hampstead out for 244.

Bush started their batting well with a strong partnership between openers Jack Brydon (33) and Tom Cox (22).

The partnership of Whealing (23) and Idris Otto-Mian (49) added to the total, however a quick flurry of wickets brought Alex Blofield and Marcus Howard to the crease at 157-5.

Blofied (45) and Howard (27) rallied to see their side home and complete an impressive victory.

Wilson now wants his side to keep that level of performance for the rest of the season in order for them to climb up the table from their current fifth position.

"If we play the style of cricket that we aim to play and achieve the standards that we are capable of, I'd like to think we can start closing the gap on the top four as we enter the late middle end of the season" he added.

"There's a lot of hunger and quality in the squad and we aim to show that to the league."