'I think it was a bit of a lesson for us' - Shepherds Bush captain Wilson disappointed with defeat

Shepherds Bush captain Andrew Wilson has described Saturday's loss to Twickenham in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division as a "tough one to swallow".

Despite opting to bat first after winning the toss and hitting 274-8 after 64 overs, the Bush failed to defend their large score and were caught by Twickenham after 54 overs.

Wilson was pleased with the batting but hopes his side can learn lessons from the defeat.

He said: "Saturday's game was a tough one to swallow having put ourselves in such a good position with the bat on a tough turning deck.

"It's always hard to go to Twickenham; the outfield is very quick and unpredictable but we were pretty disappointed to not defend 274.

"I think it was a bit of a lesson to us with regards to our own disciplines.

"Fair play to Twickenham, it was an excellent chase on a tricky wicket."

Shepherds Bush started well with Jack Brydon and Tom Cox putting on 50 for the first wicket.

Cox and Idris Otto-Mian were the stand out performers, batting very patiently for their 66 and 63 respectively.

The partnership of Marcus Howard and Otto-Mian steadied the ship after the quick wickets of Wilson and Alex Blofield to get the Bush close to the 250 mark.

Ali Easton struck the ball cleanly to hit 26 from just 8 balls, leaving the Bush on 274 and declaring in the 64th over.

They then started their bowling well when Jack Brydon caught Scott Newman off an Ed Morse ball for 14.

However, Twickenham counter-attacked well, with the next three batsman Rhys Davies (63), Phil Nash (55) and Don Manuwelge (66) all hitting big scores to put their side in a strong position.

Ishwarjot Singh Sohi added 32 late on to help see his side over the line, despite Blofield taking three wickets for the Bush.