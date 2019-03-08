Overy happy as Brondesbury beat Wycombe House for first win of season

Max Hope, Adam Wilson and James Overy of Brondesbury (pic: Brondesbury CC) Archant

Harman Drive side won by 128 runs away from home at the weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Overy believes Brondesbury atoned for their errors the previous week in beating Wycombe House by 128 runs in Middlesex County Division Two.

The Harman Drive side began the league season last weekend with a disappointing defeat at home to Crouch End, a game in which skipper Overy knows his team dropped too many catches.

After electing to bat first at Wycombe House, Brondesbury were all out for 204 with Sam Smith's knock of 36 the top score.

Smith then shone with the ball as he took 4-29 to help dismiss the hosts for just 76 in reply.

It was a welcome success for the Harman Drive side and Overy was delighted with the improvements from his team.

You may also want to watch:

"It was important to get that first league win of the season, but it was also a pleasing display too," he said.

"We knew in our defeat against Crouch End that we didn't take the catches we needed too and that cost us the game, but thankfully we were able to put things right on Saturday."

Despite posting a total in excess of 200, no Brondesbury batsman was able to record a half-century at Wycombe House.

Other than Smith, Alistair Wilkinson (29) was the only other visiting batsman to score more than 20.

Overy, though, insists he was pleased with how his side fared with the bat on what has been a troublesome wicket in the past.

"We maybe could have got a higher total, but the pleasing aspect was that everyone chipped in," he added.

"Only once in the last couple of years had a team got over 200 there, so we knew anything above that would be a good score.

"It was a tough wicket to bat on and you had to fight to stay in, so it was good that everyone was able to get some sort of score."