Overy puts Brondesbury's form down to hard work and dedication

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harman Drive outfit racked up third straight league win at the weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Overy believes Brondesbury's hard work is paying off after seeing his side secure an emphatic eight-wicket success at home to Enfield in Middlesex County Division Two.

The Harman Drive side racked up a third straight league win at the weekend thanks to a superb bowling display.

After putting Enfield into bat, Brondesbury dismissed the visitors for just 46 and completed their chase with minimal fuss as the game lasted just 35 overs in total.

Victory took the Harman Drive outfit joint-top of the standings alongside Crouch End, who they lost to on the opening day of the campaign.

Skipper Overy is delighted with how Brondesbury have reacted to that solitary league defeat and believes it is down to the squad's commitment this term.

"It's been a big turnaround since the first week of the season and we've seen great discipline recently with the ball and in the field," he said.

"This isn't happening because of luck; it's happening because of the hard work in training and the dedication the players are showing."

You may also want to watch:

After electing to bowl first, Overy would have been delighted with the performance from Brondesbury's attack.

All four bowlers used collected at least a wicket, with Alistair Wilkinson ending with figures of 4-22.

Overy knows the track at Harman Drive may have favoured bowlers over batsmen early on, but feels his attack deserve credit for the pressure they put Enfield under.

"We felt it would be a tough wicket to bat on first, but I felt we would have coped well with it if we had been put into bat.

"Credit to our bowlers, though, as they still had to put the ball in the right areas, even if the wicket did offer them some help.

"We have a strong bowling attack with six over seven bowlers who we know can all take wickets.

"There is a good competition among them to see who can take the most wickets during the season and they also compliment each other well."

Brondesbury's bowling display helped set up the win as the batsmen were left with a low score to chase, but Overy was also pleased with his team's professionalism in their reply.

"We went about it diligently and it was good to get another win on the board," he said.

"Our confidence is continuing to grow with every win we achieve."