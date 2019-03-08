Overy wants Brondesbury to kick-start term with success at Wycombe House

Harman Drive side lost by two wickets at home to Crouch End on Saturday

James Overy does not mind how Brondesbury defeat Wycombe House in Middlesex County Division Two this weekend, just as long as they do.

The Harman Drive outfit began the new league season in disappointing fashion last weekend with a two-wicket loss to recently promoted Crouch End.

Having been relegated from the Premier Division last term, Brondesbury had been hoping to start to term well to aid their hopes of an immediate return to the top flight.

An opening-day defeat has put the pressure on the side getting a result at Wycombe House in their second game on Saturday.

And Brondesbury skipper Overy is not concerned by how that win might come so long as the Harman Drive side do the business this weekend.

"Wycombe House also didn't have a great start last week, so both of us will be looking for a win on Saturday and hopefully one of us gets it," he said.

"They'll offer a similar test to what Crouch End did in that they have some talented spinners.

"We're looking to do better in the field than we did last week and it's about getting over the line any way we have to."

Against Crouch End last week, Brondesbury were put into bat first after losing the toss.

Though opener Steve Martin top scored with a battling 35, the Harman Drive team were all kept to 137-9 from their 45 overs.

Sam Smith, Alistair Wilkinson and Max Hope all took two wickets to check Crouch End's reply, but the visitors completed a successful chase in the 40th over.

It could have been a different story had Brondesbury not dropped five catches in the Crouch End innings and Overy knows that is an area where his team must improve.

"It's disappointing to lose a close game and especially because we had a real chance to win if we had held our catches," he added.

"Crouch End came up last year so are on a winning roll and know how to close games out, whereas we were relegated after losing regularly.

"We need to learn how to close games out and I'm sure all it will take is a couple of wins to get there and then we can go on a good run of form."

Brondesbury also suffered defeat on Sunday last week as they lost by nine wickets at Finchley in the second round of this season's National Club Championship.