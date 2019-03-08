Search

Overy wants Brondesbury to maintain momentum by beating Hornsey

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 May 2019

The Brondesbury first XI face the camera (pic: Brondesbury CC)

Archant

Harman Drive side beat Wycombe House by 128 runs last weekend

James Overy knows Brondesbury must continue to perform well when they host Hornsey in Middlesex County Division Two on Saturday.

The Harman Drive side claimed a first league win of the season last weekend with a 128-run success at Wycombe House.

With Brondesbury aiming to challenge for promotion this term, they will need that triumph last Saturday to mark the start of a good run of form.

And skipper Overy knows his team must play to their potential again this weekend if they are to defeat Hornsey.

"It's only one win, so we need to follow that up with a success again this weekend," said Overy.

"There are still improvements that we can make in our game and we have to make sure we keep training well in the week.

"We can't underestimate the opposition whoever that may be and we need to be on our game every week."

Against Wycombe House last weekend, Brondesbury were all out for 204 after electing to bat first, with Sam Smith's 36 the top score.

Smith then impressed with the ball to take 4-29 as Wycombe House were dismissed for just 76 in reply.

Alistair Wilkinson, Anthony Wilkinson and Max Hope also collected wickets last weekend and Overy reckons his sides options with the ball are to be feared.

"I wouldn't want to be a batsman facing our bowling attack!" admitted Overy.

"The bowlers who open the bowling for us are great and even the spinners, who didn't have to bowl at the weekend, are still of a good quality.

"Sam really impressed for us with the ball last weekend and he was in good form with the bat too; he's someone who is getting better and better each week."

As well as the firsts, there were also wins for Brondesbury's seconds, thirds and fourths last week, much to Overy's delight.

"It was a brilliant week for the club with all of our other teams winning and there was a success in the cup as well," he said.

"It's something that has certainly added to the great mood at Brondesbury and we're all excited about what's to come this season."

