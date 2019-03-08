Brondesbury's Overy aware of importance of good start to league term

Harman Drive outfit looking to bounce back after relegation last term

James Overy says it is important Brondesbury get their Middlesex County Division Two campaign off to a good start when they host Crouch End on Saturday, writes Ned Keating.

After suffering relegation from the Premier Division last term, the Harman Drive side will be aiming to secure an immediate return to the top flight this season.

With the first five games of the term being played under 50-overs-a-side rules, teams will have a good chance to rack up a string of early-season victories.

And skipper Overy knows it is important for Brondesbury to get on a good run of form early in the season if they are to achieve their goal of promotion this term.

"The first five games of the season are either win or lose, so there's a chance that you'll either start very well or not well at all," he said.

"It's not too dissimilar to cup cricket and we're happy with how we've done in the cup competitions ahead of the start of the league season.

"We want to be on the winning side again this Saturday and there is no reason why we can't be after how our pre-season has gone."

While Brondesbury endured the agony of relegation last term, Crouch End were busy winning promotion from Division Three.

Saturday's game presents an interesting match-up on the opening day of the new league season between sides who were separated by two divisions last term.

The Harman Drive side would be forgiven, then, for not knowing too much about Crouch End.

But Overy revealed Brondesbury are well-versed in what to expect on opening day this weekend.

"We know a little bit about them and that they've won back-to-back promotions shows they're a club that is looking to head in the right direction," he added

"I'm sure that, like us, they'll be keen to get off to a good start by winning on Saturday.

"We're aware of their strengths and who their key men are, so we'll do what we can to stop them from having an impact this weekend."

Brondesbury will hope their own key men shine, though, as they bid to get the 2019 campaign off to a flyer.