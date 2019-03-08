Search

Acton hope to get back to winning ways at Middlesex Tamil

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 June 2019

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Archant

Acorns lost out by 20 runs at home to Southgate last weekend

Acton will hope to avoid a third straight defeat in Middlesex County Division Three when they visit Middlesex Tamil on Saturday.

The Acorns slipped to a first home league loss of the season last Saturday as they were beaten by 20 runs by Southgate.

The hosts were put into the field after losing the toss and though Alex Brennan (2-51) and Raj Raikar (2-62) took two wickets apiece, Southgate closed on 256-4.

Though opener Lucas Carlisle top scored with 74, a stuttering middle-order display from Acton saw them fall short in reply.

It was another disappointing afternoon for the Acorns, with the successive defeats having come after they won their opening two league games of the term.

Thankfully, though, there is still plenty of time for Sahil Kher's men to turn things around and get back on a good run of form.

And they will hope that starts with a victory on Saturday when they make the trip to Tamil.

