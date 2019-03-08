Kher hails team effort from Acton in win over Barnes

East Acton Lane outfit opened league campaign with four-wicket success away from home on Saturday

Sahil Kher believes the entire Acton XI played their part in a four-wicket success at Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three.

The East Acton Lane outfit opened the new league season with a fine success away from home to get their campaign off to a flyer.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Acton skittled their hosts out for 189 as Alex Brennan took 4-31.

Skipper Kher then led by example in reply, top scoring with 51 off just 45 deliveries as the East Acton Lane side reached their target in the 43rd over.

It was a fine start to the new league campaign for Acton and Kher believes everyone that featured contributed to the success.

"All 11 men contributed in some way or another, which is all I can really ask for as a captain," said Kher.

"Alex has long been my insurance policy when things aren't falling in place, and he duly delivered by picking up the first four wickets in quick succession.

"It was really pleasing to see how well we handled the chase again, something we've shown real signs of progression with in the last 12 months.

"The openers set the platform with Matthew Reeve standing out with a patient 35, and I was lucky to get a 50 quite quickly to settle any nerves.

"There were lots of positive signs and also some facets that we can work on, but I'll take that in week one against our promotion rivals!"