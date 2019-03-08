Kher heaps praise on Acton pair after comfortable win over Indian Gymkhana

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three

Acorns cruised to a nine-wicket home success on Saturday

Sahil Kher heaped praise on Acton pair Raj Raikar and Lucas Carlisle after they helped secure a nine-wicket win at home to Indian Gymkhana in Middlesex County Division Three.

The Acorns were put into the field after losing the toss, but figures of 4-13 from Raikar helped bowl the hosts out for just 161.

Vice-captain Carlisle then shone with the bat, with the opener top scoring with an unbeaten 78 as the East Acton Lane side completed their chase in the 33rd over.

It was a comfortable success in the end for Acton that left skipper Kher delighted, particularly with the efforts of Raikar and Carlisle.

"I'm delighted with the way we went about our business on Saturday, with Raj and Lucas the stars of the show," said Kher.

"We were excellent for large parts of the game, with Raj outstanding in an opening spell where he was virtually unplayable.

"The most pleasing part again was how well we controlled the chase. After a cagey first few overs where both their edges were challenged, Matthew Reeve and Lucas moved through the gears beautifully to put on our first 100-run partnership of the year, and then new man Mo Arshad took us home.

"Lucas in particular was in imperious touch in his innings and it's very good to have him among the runs again after a stop-start pre-season."

It was a second league win in a row for Acton having triumphed at Barnes the previous weekend.

But Kher warned the Acorns' rivals that there is still plenty more to come from the side this term.

"We're still playing at about 70 per cent of our capacity and the challenge is for us to push harder this coming week," he added.

"It was another excellent week for the club on the whole, with a special mention to our seconds for winning by one run off the last ball away at Teddington."