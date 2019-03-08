Search

Kher heaps praise on Acton pair after comfortable win over Indian Gymkhana

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 May 2019

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Archant

Acorns cruised to a nine-wicket home success on Saturday

Sahil Kher heaped praise on Acton pair Raj Raikar and Lucas Carlisle after they helped secure a nine-wicket win at home to Indian Gymkhana in Middlesex County Division Three.

The Acorns were put into the field after losing the toss, but figures of 4-13 from Raikar helped bowl the hosts out for just 161.

Vice-captain Carlisle then shone with the bat, with the opener top scoring with an unbeaten 78 as the East Acton Lane side completed their chase in the 33rd over.

It was a comfortable success in the end for Acton that left skipper Kher delighted, particularly with the efforts of Raikar and Carlisle.

"I'm delighted with the way we went about our business on Saturday, with Raj and Lucas the stars of the show," said Kher.

You may also want to watch:

"We were excellent for large parts of the game, with Raj outstanding in an opening spell where he was virtually unplayable.

"The most pleasing part again was how well we controlled the chase. After a cagey first few overs where both their edges were challenged, Matthew Reeve and Lucas moved through the gears beautifully to put on our first 100-run partnership of the year, and then new man Mo Arshad took us home.

"Lucas in particular was in imperious touch in his innings and it's very good to have him among the runs again after a stop-start pre-season."

It was a second league win in a row for Acton having triumphed at Barnes the previous weekend.

But Kher warned the Acorns' rivals that there is still plenty more to come from the side this term.

"We're still playing at about 70 per cent of our capacity and the challenge is for us to push harder this coming week," he added.

"It was another excellent week for the club on the whole, with a special mention to our seconds for winning by one run off the last ball away at Teddington."

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

