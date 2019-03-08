Search

Kher expects another tough test for Acton at North London

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 May 2019

Acton leave the pitch following their victory at Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Acton leave the pitch following their victory at Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Archant

Acorns triumphed against Indian Gymkhana last weekend

Sahil Kher is expecting another tough test for Acton in Middlesex County Division Three on Saturday when they visit North London.

The Acorns have won both of their league games so far this season and will be looking to maintain that perfect record this weekend.

The East Acton Lane side enjoyed two wins against North London in their league meetings last term and will want to continue that run on Saturday.

But with North London having won in the league for the first time this season last weekend, Acton skipper Kher knows his side will face a tough challenge on Saturday.

"We have a decent record against North London, but I fully expect that to be put to the test on Saturday," he said.

"They recorded a superb win at Wembley and their batsmen will be itching to get going again on home soil.

"They have a few dangerous batsmen, a young seam attack and tricky spinners - everything you need to challenge at the top of the league.

You may also want to watch:

"On a deck that usually plays quite slow and low, we'll have our work cut out against them.

"It's another early season challenge for us, and we'll have to make some early inroads if we want to continue our winning run."

It is another busy weekend for Acton who are also in action in the Middlesex County KO Cup against Stanmore on Sunday.

With their opponents have been promoted to the Premier Division this season, it is another stern test for the Acorns, but one Kher is relishing.

"Player availability for that game is quite poor after a relentless few weeks, but we pulled off a famous away win there last year and hopefully that fuels those who are playing."

Acton made it two wins from two in the league last weekend with a nine-wicket victory at home to Indian Gymkhana.

After being put into the field, the Acorns dismissed their hosts for 161 thanks to figures of 4-13 from Raj Raikar.

Vice-captain and opener Lucas Carlisle then top scored with an unbeaten 78 in reply for the East Acton Lane side as they eased home in the 33rd over.

Kher would no doubt love another comfortable win on Saturday, but knows Acton will have to be on their game.

