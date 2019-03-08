Acton's Kher knows Indian Gymkhana will pose threat

Acorns opened league season with four-wicket success at Barnes last weekend

Sahil Kher hopes history does not repeat itself when Acton host Indian Gymkhana in Middlesex County Division Three on Saturday.

The Acorns' only home league defeat last season came at the hands of Saturday's visitors, going down by five wickets last July.

Having beaten Barnes by four wickets in their opening league game last weekend, the East Acton Lane side will be in confident mood for Saturday's match with Gymkhana.

But Acton skipper Kher knows his side must remain focussed, particularly with their opponents having picked up some new players over the winter.

"Indian Gymkhana are difficult opponents, and we're expecting a tough game this weekend, particularly as they look like they've strengthened their side with some new signings," he said.

"We suffered our only home defeat against them last season, and we'll have to be at our very best to avoid that again."

Against Barnes last weekend, Acton opted to field first and figures of 4-31 from Alex Brennan helped the visitors skittle their hosts out for 189.

Kher then top scored with 51 in a successful reply for the Acorns as they completed their chase inside 43 overs.

Another victory for the East Acton Lane side would be a strong statement of their intent this term.

But Acton skipper Kher knows that there is still a long way to go in the league this season.

"Our eyes are firmly set on promotion this year, but we're going to have to be switched on for 18 weeks to do that as there are some very good teams in our division," he added.

"We were perhaps a touch unlucky not to go up with 13 wins last year, but our aim is to win one or two more this year.

"With our overseas player Josh Fisher expected to link up with us in the next week or so, we're hoping we can keep the momentum.

"All four sides won on Saturday to give us our first 40-point opening weekend in years, so it's an excellent platform for the whole club going into next week."

It could be another great weekend for Acton.