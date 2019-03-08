Search

Wembley win promotion to Middlesex League Division Two

PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 September 2019

Wembley secured promotion to the Middlesex League Division Two. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wembley secured promotion to the Middlesex League Division Two. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wembley clinched promotion to the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two with a win over Barnes on Saturday.

Sayed Aziz took five wickets for his side as they bowled their opponents out for 141, with Vibhor Yadav taking the first two of the game.

Opener James Alder high scored for Barnes with 23 as number five batsman Simon Auteri reached 22.

Wembley got off to a poor start in bat as Jackson Bye was dismissed after just two balls for a duck.

But they responded well to losing the wicket as Moazzam Rizvi hit 22 for his side before he was caught by Alder.

Vinay Shah (54 not out) and Vibhor Yadav (61 not out) struck up a strong partnership as Wembley completed the chase in 21.3 overs.

The victory meant they finished second on 104 points, seven points above North London in third and will now join title winners Acton in the Middlesex League Division Two next season.

