Wembley face Barnes with promotion at stake

Wembley can win promotion to the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Two on Saturday if they manage to beat Barnes and Uxbridge lose.

They currently sit third, one point behind Uxbridge in second heading into the final game of the season following a loss to Harrow in their last fixture.

Opponents Barnes have not enjoyed the best of seasons and sit second from bottom.

Ronald Ettienne hit 60 for Harrow before captain Dan Steward and Syan Bulathsinhala added 33 and 49 respectively to get them up to 232 all out.

Wembley started their response promisingly through Moazzam Rizvi (17), Jackson Bye (24) and Vinay Shah (26).

Number six batsman Amir Mahmood then entered to hit 77 before Ankit Rana added another 26 but it proved not to be enough as they were bowled all out for 189.

The third placed side will now look to bounce back from the disappointing defeat and win promotion.