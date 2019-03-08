Shepherds Bush look to put losing draw behind them against Richmond

Shepherds Bush take on Richmond this Saturday

Shepherds Bush will be aiming to put a "gutting" losing draw behind them when they take on Richmond this Saturday.

The Bush ended the game against Stanmore last Saturday on 186-9, one run away from picking up a winning draw.

Instead, they came away from the fixture with just one point and captain Andrew Wilson wants his side to get back to winning ways this weekend.

He said: "We hope to bounce back and continue to play positive cricket as we have done so far.

"We have played very well for 70pc of the game over the last few weeks, however the 30pc has seemed to cost us in games with such tight margins.

"We will look to improve our consistency with the bat and ball to take on a strong Richmond side."

Stanmore finished on 228-9 after 66 overs on Saturday as Udayan Gaur took four wickets for his side, with James Kidson taking another three.

Steven Reingold picked up a handy 39 for Stanmore before he was bowled out by Gaur and former England international Mark Ramprakash added another 35 in his second game for the club this season.

Entering at number eight, Tushaar Karia added 56 not out to help his side onto 228-9 after 66 overs.

Shepherds Bush's opening two batsmen Jack Brydon and Tom Cox started slowly as they picked up just 7 and 10 respectively.

But a century from Jon Whealing put his side in a much better position before he was eventually out for lbw.

No one else on the Bush order could replicate Whealing's performance as they finished on 186.

Wilson was disappointed not to come away with more but hopes his side will learn the lessons from the result heading into their upcoming game.

"It was fairly gutting to come so close to the winning draw but I hope its something we learn from and take into the next game," he added.

"We thought we did well to keep Stanmore to below 230 although I think we could have turned the screw a bit better to make it more like 190."