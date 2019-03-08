Search

Shepherds Bush looking to improve following disappointing defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:30 12 July 2019

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Archant

Shepherds Bush will look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat when they take on Stanmore on Saturday.

The Bush won the toss and opted to bat first in their defeat to Twickenham on Saturday, hitting 274-8 after 64 overs.

However, they failed to defend their large score and were caught by Twickenham after 54 overs.

Captain Andrew Wilson hopes that his side can finally start to show their best cricket in the weekend's game.

He said: "We go to Stanmore next week looking to start the second half of the season with a better performance.

"I still don't think we have played our best cricket yet - which is equally frustrating and exciting.

"I'm sure the boys will be raring to get back out there and show what we can do."

Shepherds Bush started the game on Saturday well, with Jack Brydon and Tom Cox putting on 50 for the first wicket.

Cox and Idris Otto-Mian batted very patiently for their 66 and 63 respectively and stood out as the team's best performers on a disappointing afternoon.

Wilson (2) and Alex Blofield (4) were dismissed quickly but the partnership of Marcus Howard (35) and Otto-Mian (63) steadied the ship to get the Bush close to the 250 mark.

Ali Easton added another 26 runs from just 8 balls late on to leave the Bush on 274 when they declared in the 64th over.

The early sings suggested it would be a routine win for Wilson's side when Jack Brydon caught Scott Newman off an Ed Morse ball for 14.

However, Twickenham counter-attacked well, with the next three batsman Rhys Davies (63), Phil Nash (55) and Don Manuwelge (66) all hitting big scores to put their side in a strong position.

Ishwarjot Singh Sohi added 32 late on to help see his side over the line, despite Blofield taking three wickets for the Bush.

Shepherds Bush currently sit fifth in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division following the defeat, 30 points off the top spot and 32 above the bottom.

