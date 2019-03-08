Search

Shepherds Bush looking forward to 'pivotal' game against Teddington

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 August 2019

The Shepherds Bush first XI last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Shepherds Bush take on Teddington this Saturday in what captain Andrew Wilson has described as a "pivotal" game, writes Dan Bennett.

The Bush's Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division game with Finchley was cancelled last Saturday due to the wet weather that fell across the region.

And they now face a Teddington team who sit just one point above them in the league table in fourth place and Wilson says his side are excited to play again after last week's cancellation.

"With two ties in the last two years against Teddington, we always seem to have well-fought, close games," said Wilson.

"The sides know each other well, so the games are always played in good spirit.

"With a tight mid-table grouping, it could be a 20-point swing so we are looking at it as a pivotal game in the context of the season.

"It would be good to carry over the momentum gained from a solid victory against Richmond and I know the guys are looking forward to getting back out there.

"It was a shame to miss out on a game on Saturday but not much could have been done."

Wilson's side will be looking to make it two wins in a row after beating Richmond the weekend before last.

Some big batting performances from the likes of Tom Cox, Idris Otto-Mian and Alex Blofield helped see them over the line and Wilson will be hoping for a repeat performance again.

Udayan Gaur will be hoping for another strong bowling effort after he took five wickets in the victory.

The middle of the Premier Division table currently looks very close and Shepherds Bush will be aiming to boost themselves up from their current fifth position.

Hampstead currently sit third with 67 points, with Teddington behind them followed by the Bush who are on 60.

Richmond are not far behind either, sitting on 58 points, while Twickenham and Stanmore both have 53.

Teddington's game against Richmond was also cancelled on Saturday due to the weather.

Before that, they were beaten by Stanmore as they fell to 143 all out before being passed in 37.2 overs.

