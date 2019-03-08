Search

Shepherds Bush captain Wilson delighted with 'confident' performance

PUBLISHED: 13:40 03 July 2019

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Shepherds Bush captain Andrew Wilson was impressed with his side's "positive and confident" performance in their win over Hampstead in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.

After losing the toss, Shepherds Bush were out to field first and got off to a solid start with Adam Wadsworth and Tom Forsdike striking early, leaving the score on 17-2.

However a good counter from Callum Jackson (35) and Sam Evison (54) got Hampstead back into the game, with Rob Keen and Ben Frazer also hitting 35 and 32 respectively.

Some fine bowling from James Kidson and Alex Blofield, who took four wickets each, helped their side bowl Hampstead out for 244.

Wilson said: "I was very impressed with the Bush's resolve on such a hot day.

"We continued to stay in the game taking wickets when partnerships started to look dangerous.

"We were happy to bowl Hampstead out for 244 on a pitch that we thought was fairly well suited to batting."

The Bush started well with a strong partnership between openers Jack Brydon (33) and Tom Cox (22).

Another successful partnership of Jon Whealing (23) and Idris Otto-Mian (49) added to the total, however a quick flurry of wickets brought Alex Blofield and Marcus Howard to the crease at 157-5.

Just under 100 runs were required to complete the chase, with both Blofield and Howard playing positively to put on 50 for the sixth wicket.

Blofield ended up on 45 to help see Shepherds Bush home, with Howard hitting another 27.

"It was really encouraging to watch us chase down the total in this manner; we played positively and confidently, something so important when chasing totals around that 250 mark" Wilson added.

"I've been so pleased so far this season at our ability to stay in games; in the field when partnerships are developing and with the bat when wickets are falling."

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school's use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK's first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Luke Freeman expected to join Sheffield United later today

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Shepherds Bush captain Wilson delighted with 'confident' performance

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Hampstead not far away from consistent run of results

Hampstead have a huddle (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Female leaders talk climate change, politics and consciousness at free event in Willesden

Christina Figueres, founder of Global Optimism and Sr Jayanti, European director of Willesden's Brahma Kumaris

Dawn Butler MP launches petition for the Prime Minister to resolve all Windrush cases before leaving office

Brent Central MP Dawn Butler

Plans to slash night time opening hours at Central Middlesex Hospital's Urgent Care Centre

Brent Urgent Care Centre
Drive 24
