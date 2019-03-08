Shepherds Bush captain Wilson delighted with 'confident' performance

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC) Archant

Shepherds Bush captain Andrew Wilson was impressed with his side's "positive and confident" performance in their win over Hampstead in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After losing the toss, Shepherds Bush were out to field first and got off to a solid start with Adam Wadsworth and Tom Forsdike striking early, leaving the score on 17-2.

However a good counter from Callum Jackson (35) and Sam Evison (54) got Hampstead back into the game, with Rob Keen and Ben Frazer also hitting 35 and 32 respectively.

Some fine bowling from James Kidson and Alex Blofield, who took four wickets each, helped their side bowl Hampstead out for 244.

Wilson said: "I was very impressed with the Bush's resolve on such a hot day.

"We continued to stay in the game taking wickets when partnerships started to look dangerous.

You may also want to watch:

"We were happy to bowl Hampstead out for 244 on a pitch that we thought was fairly well suited to batting."

The Bush started well with a strong partnership between openers Jack Brydon (33) and Tom Cox (22).

Another successful partnership of Jon Whealing (23) and Idris Otto-Mian (49) added to the total, however a quick flurry of wickets brought Alex Blofield and Marcus Howard to the crease at 157-5.

Just under 100 runs were required to complete the chase, with both Blofield and Howard playing positively to put on 50 for the sixth wicket.

Blofield ended up on 45 to help see Shepherds Bush home, with Howard hitting another 27.

"It was really encouraging to watch us chase down the total in this manner; we played positively and confidently, something so important when chasing totals around that 250 mark" Wilson added.

"I've been so pleased so far this season at our ability to stay in games; in the field when partnerships are developing and with the bat when wickets are falling."