Search

Advanced search

Shepherds Bush aim to end comfortable season on a high

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 September 2019

Shepherds Bush take on Twickenham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Shepherds Bush take on Twickenham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shepherds Bush will aim to end their season on a high by beating Twickenham on Saturday.

The Bush have enjoyed a comfortable season in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division and find themselves in fifth position, a point behind Teddington in fourth.

However, with Richmond just two points behind them and opponents Twickenham three points off their total, they know a win is needed to at least keep their current position.

They go into the clash having lost to Hampstead in their last game.

Idris Otto-Mian's (47) efforts proved not to be enough as Josh O'Brien and Udayan Gaur also added 38 and 25 respectively to help Shepherds Bush reach 198-9.

But Hampstead's opener Jack Biddulph hit 109 not out for his side to help them to a comfortable victory.

Mubasher Hassan also added 24 before Callum Jackson hit 58 not out to get Hampstead over the line.

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Most Read

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Latest from the Kilburn Times

England willing to risk Saracens star Vunipola

England’s Billy Vunipola on the way to scoring the first try of their match against Wales (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Brondesbury can win promotion back to Premier Division with victory over Highgate

James Overy of Brondesbury (L). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Kilburn Cosmos have some ambitious league and cup targets for campaign ahead

The Kilburn Cosmos rugby squad. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos

Harrow boss Argent wants promotion push

Harrow head coach Nick Argent wants his side to push for promotion (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Shepherds Bush aim to end comfortable season on a high

Shepherds Bush take on Twickenham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists