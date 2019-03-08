Shepherds Bush aim to end comfortable season on a high

Shepherds Bush take on Twickenham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shepherds Bush will aim to end their season on a high by beating Twickenham on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Bush have enjoyed a comfortable season in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division and find themselves in fifth position, a point behind Teddington in fourth.

However, with Richmond just two points behind them and opponents Twickenham three points off their total, they know a win is needed to at least keep their current position.

They go into the clash having lost to Hampstead in their last game.

Idris Otto-Mian's (47) efforts proved not to be enough as Josh O'Brien and Udayan Gaur also added 38 and 25 respectively to help Shepherds Bush reach 198-9.

But Hampstead's opener Jack Biddulph hit 109 not out for his side to help them to a comfortable victory.

Mubasher Hassan also added 24 before Callum Jackson hit 58 not out to get Hampstead over the line.